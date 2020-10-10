Out of the Darkness Experience Spreads Awareness About Suicide Prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held a modified version of its annual Out of the Darkness event in Rochester.

The foundation held a pop-up event and luminary lighting Friday evening. Organizers also encouraged teams to walk together Saturday morning without gathering in large numbers.

AFSP Minnesota Area Director Cassandra Linkenmeyer says the pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining mental health.

"We know that in order to prevent suicide, we need to create a culture where we are being smart about our mental health," Linkenmeye says.

Organizers say if you or a loved on are struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 800-273-TALK.