Out of the Darkness walk raises money for suicide prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's one of the leading causes of death in the U.S, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. On Saturday morning, people brought their friends and family to raise money for the Out of Darkness Walk, a fundraiser that goes toward suicide prevention.

"Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the country. It's the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota," says Cassandra Linkenmeyer, the Minnesota area director for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "This is one of 10 walks we're having across the state of Minnesota. These walks are to raise awareness on suicide, suicide prevention, and mental health."

Lindsey Hemker is one of the volunteers and walkers who knows what losing a loved one to suicide is like.

"I several years ago lost my best friend to suicide and I just really wanted to get involved and raise awareness for suicide prevention."

Participants walked from Members Pkwy to the Douglas Trail and back again. Monica Ziebell and her daughter walked this morning in honor of Ziebell's brother. They both wore pins in remembrance of him.

"This is a really important thing what this group does so we wanted to support it," says Ziebell.

More than $29,000 was raised for the non-profit. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also held an Out of the Darkness walk today in Mason City. Over $22,000 was raised there. Anyone interested in donating can click here.