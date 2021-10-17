Rochester statue receives makeover

ROCHESTER, Minn.- People in The Med City are celebrating the return of the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue. The beloved religous cultural icon was removed recently to be restored and repainted.

It was revealed to the community on Sunday afternoon at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. A procession of horses then followed the statue as it was brought from the church to it's spot on land near Forrest Knolls Drive SE.

"We're so proud because as Catholics we have various throne faith, various throne devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe. That is the same mother of God. We are so happy to go there and bless again our lady," says Pastor Luis Vargas.

Once the statue was returned home the churchgoers celebrated.

"It was restored and now it's better than ever," says churchgoer Oscar Delgado. "We're able to clear the land and more people will be able to come up and pray."

Now that the statue can be seen again, people will be able to pray near it 24/7. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will have a celebration for it during mass on December 12.