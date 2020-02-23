Oturu leads Minnesota to blowout win at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Northwestern 83-57.
Marcus Carr added 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis had 14 apiece for the Gophers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Pete Nance led last-place Northwestern with 11 points.
Ryan Young added 10 points for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight.
Oturu, one of the top big men in the Big Ten, blocked three shots and shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range in addition to his 15th double-double.
