Clear

Oturu leads Minnesota to blowout win at Northwestern

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu dunks against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Northwestern 83-57.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 6:39 PM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Northwestern 83-57.

Marcus Carr added 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis had 14 apiece for the Gophers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Pete Nance led last-place Northwestern with 11 points.

Ryan Young added 10 points for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight.

Oturu, one of the top big men in the Big Ten, blocked three shots and shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range in addition to his 15th double-double.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Beautiful Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Image

Sean 2/22 2

Image

Section 1A wrestling finals

Image

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Image

Section 1AA wrestling finals

Image

Recognizing law enforcement on Arik Matson Day

Image

Section 1AAA wrestling finals

Image

Sean Weather 2/22

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Community Events