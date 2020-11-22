Ottumwa man sentenced for North Iowa chase

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Floyd County where a patrol car was rammed results in probation for a southern Iowa man.

Tylor Michael Rooney, 22 of Ottumwa, has been sentenced to three to five years of probation and $1,500 in fines for pleading guilty to eluding and assault on persons in certain occupations. He must also remain at Beje Clark or a similar facility “until maximum benefits are achieved” and pay restitution.

Rooney was arrested on May 11 after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Charles City and led police on a chase that reached over 25 miles per hour above the speed limit and saw Rooney ram a patrol car. He was finally captured after losing control of his vehicle in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue.