Ottumwa man arrested after car chase through Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A high-speed chase through Charles City ends after a driver allegedly rams a patrol car to try and escape.

The Charles City Police Department says it tried to pull over Tylor Rooney, 22 of Ottumwa, a little after 2 pm Monday in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue for a registration violation. Police say Rooney refused to stop and led them on a chase through city streets, reaching speeds 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, before he lost control in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Law enforcement says it tried to box Rooney in with their vehicles and he rammed a patrol car in an attempt to escape but was taken into custody.

He’s facing charges of assault on a peace officer, eluding, failure to maintain control, OWI, driving while suspended, operating a non-registered vehicle, no insurance, and six stop sign violations. Additional charges are pending.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol cooperated in this arrest.