Oswald leaves mark in school history as Awesome Blossoms' season comes to an end

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While the 2021 basketball season has not been perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but for Blooming Prairie, it was one they will never forget. The Awesome Blossoms reached new milestones this season and were in contention for the Section 1A title, all while facing new challenges.

“It’s been kind of an interesting season. We got started without our coach and a few players,” Megan Oswald said. “Then, we got everyone back and we started rolling and playing.”

In February, the Awesome Blossoms went on a nine-game winning streak. Part of that success is owed to Oswald who is now the school’s all-time leader in scoring, rebound and steals. Unfortunately, Blooming Prairie’s season came to an end at the hands of Kingsland in Tuesday’s section semifinal, 44-39.

Oswald is excited to have left her mark in program history and hopes it will inspire future athletes.

“I’m kind of excited because a lot of the younger kids – they look up to you and say ‘how did you do that?’ I think that’s just part of being a team leader,” she said.

Blooming Prairie finished the season with a 17-4 record. Kingsland advanced to Thursday’s championship against Houston.