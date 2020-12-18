Osage's Dani Johnson signs NLI to play volleyball at UNI

OSAGE, Iowa – Osage power hitter, Dani Johnson, has made her decision on where she will play college volleyball. Johnson signed her National Letter of Intent with UNI on Thursday.

During the Green Devils’ state championship run, she was named the Class 3A Player of the Year while also being named the All-Tournament captain.

Johnson said she has had her eye on Cedar Falls since attending club practices there at a young age. There’s a sense of accomplishment reaching this level.

“When I started volleyball, I never had college in mind. When I started playing club, people started talking to me about it and I was like ‘yeah, I guess I could go play after high school and everything.’ DI has always been a goal for me and I just feel really accomplished to have met that,” said Johnson.

Johnson won’t be alone in Cedar Falls. Teammate Paige Kisley recently signed with the Panthers track and field team. Meredith Street, currently a junior at Osage, has committed to play volleyball at UNI.

“It’s pretty cool. Me and her have been really close friends ever since we were little. We always talked about how our dream was to go to UNI and now our dreams came true and we’re going together. It’s just awesome once you think about it.”

Johnson says right now she’s most looking forward to getting on campus and meeting her new teammates.