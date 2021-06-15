Osage woman to stand trial for head-on collision

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty in a collision that injured both drivers.

Dorothy J. Werner, 66 of Osage, is charged with serious injury by vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says Werner was driving on Highway 218 around 11:40 am on March 24 when he had a head-on crash with another vehicle near mile marker 256.

Both Werner and the other driver had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A state trooper says Werner admitted she had been using her cellular device while driving.

A trial is scheduled to start on August 11.