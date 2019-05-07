Osage wins third-consecutive TIC East title

OSAGE, Iowa – Entering the 2019 season, the Osage boy’s gold team never imagined they’d call themselves conference champs. Through hard work and determination, they can brag about winning their side of the conference.

“I’ve lost four seniors each of the last three years and had to bring in four new guys,” said Osage head coach, Eric Goddard. “I wasn’t quite sure what we had coming back and whether we’d even perform as well as we have and we really have.”

A group of sophomores and juniors are running the show in the Top of Iowa Conference’s east division, earning its third division victory in the league’s short history.

The Green Devils have had to continually rebuild from a revolving door of senior classes. Jarett Scharper says the team didn’t expect to be in this position.

“It’s a big honor – didn’t really expect it,” said Scharper. “I guess it’s something where it’s just magic happen. (We) didn’t even expect to be relatively close to the top. It was just one of those days where you have a good one and it turned out to be for the best.

While the team may not have expected to end up and the top of the scorecard, the rest of the conference did – placing a target on the backs of the Green Devils forcing them to bring their A-game.

“We had beaten every team in the conference and we were feeling pretty confident but we knew that you can’t take any competition lightly,” said Zach Duren. “We knew we still had to play our best because some of the matches had been within two or three strokes.

The drive and determination behind this team have been built on a foundation set by the golfers before them.

“To have them guide you through what all gold entails just means a lot because, without them, I don’t think we could’ve been where we’re at today,” added Scharper.

Now the Green Devils hope to carry momentum into Friday’s sectional.

“To get that conference victory heading into our sectional play is definitely a confidence booster,” said Duren.