Osage wins 5-set thriller to reach state semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Osage volleyball team has advanced one step further in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament.

The Green Devils (30-6) defeated Davenport Assumption (31-6) in the first set, 25-22. The Knights rallied back, taking the next two sets off Osage. The Green Devils regained control of the match in the fourth set, winning it, 25-17. A few adjustments and a strong start to the fifth set gave the Green Devils the boost it needed for the 3-2 win.

Osage advances to Thursday’s semifinal against the winner of Kuemper Catholic (42-1) and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (27-8) at the US Cellular Center. Match time is 2 PM.

We will have complete coverage tonight at 6 and 10.