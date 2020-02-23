Osage welcomes home state champions

OSAGE, Iowa - It's been nearly 40 years, but the Green Devils are state champions. Osage won the team championship at the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines Saturday.

The town welcomed back its wrestlers Sunday afternoon, with the gym crowded with friends, family and supporters. Osage Head Coach Brent Jennings said he's thankful of the support.

"I couldn't ask for a better community, support for a wrestling program," Jennings said. "I've been here for 24 years and it's just been outstanding, it's the reason why I continue to coach."