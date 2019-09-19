KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The latest edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's volleyball poll was released on Thursday.
Osage is the only team from the KIMT North Iowa viewing area still in the rankings after Lake Mills was dropped from the poll.
Osage ranks second among Class 2A with a 10-1 record under a new head coach, dropping just three sets all year.
The Green Devils will play Janesville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Dike-New Hartford, and Charles City on Saturday.
Related Content
- Osage volleyball ranks second in weekly poll
- Osage volleyball 3A Semifinal highlights
- Osage volleyball coach steps down
- Osage punches ticket to state volleyball tournament
- Osage picked second in IGHSAU preseason poll
- After Final 4 trip in 2017, Osage volleyball thinking big
- Minnesota section football playoff highlights; Osage vs. Forest City volleyball
- Follow along: Osage plays in state volleyball semifinals
- RCTC volleyball ranked first in the nation
Scroll for more content...