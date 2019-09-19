Clear

Osage volleyball ranks second in weekly poll

The Green Devils have only given up three sets this season.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The latest edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's volleyball poll was released on Thursday.

Osage is the only team from the KIMT North Iowa viewing area still in the rankings after Lake Mills was dropped from the poll.

Osage ranks second among Class 2A with a 10-1 record under a new head coach, dropping just three sets all year.

The Green Devils will play Janesville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Dike-New Hartford, and Charles City on Saturday.

