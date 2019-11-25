Osage volleyball places three on All-State roster

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Three Osage volleyball players have received All-State honors announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Monday.
Danielle Johnson was named to the Class 2A First Team and was also named the Class 2A Player of the Year. Johnson was among the state’s top hitter recording 456 kills for a hitting percentage of .386.
Paige Kisley was also named to the First Team roster. She had 426 kills for the year along with 72 aces.
Ellie Bobinet received Second-Team honors with 1,189 assists, second-best in Iowa for 2019.
