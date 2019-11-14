Clear

Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

The Green Devils fought until the end.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Osage volleyball team finished its season in the semifinal round, falling to defending-state champion Western Christian 3-0 Thursday.

The Green Devils finish their season with a 37-7 as one of the top-ranked teams in the state. Even though the season is over, the team is confident they will return in 2020.

"We're gonna work hard really hard in the offseason and get better for next year," junior Ellie Bobinett said. "Next year's our year."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Here comes the sun
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

Image

RCTC sweeps Harper

Image

Creating a habitat fit for bees

Image

Kavars appeals sentence

Image

Steinway Piano Homecoming

Image

Teamwork key during shooting investigation

Image

Climb and Crawl Park coming to Southbridge

Image

Homeless shelter facing restraints during cold

Image

Ag in the Classroom

Image

Give to the Max

Community Events