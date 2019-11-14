Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Osage volleyball team finished its season in the semifinal round, falling to defending-state champion Western Christian 3-0 Thursday.

The Green Devils finish their season with a 37-7 as one of the top-ranked teams in the state. Even though the season is over, the team is confident they will return in 2020.

"We're gonna work hard really hard in the offseason and get better for next year," junior Ellie Bobinett said. "Next year's our year."