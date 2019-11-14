CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Osage volleyball team finished its season in the semifinal round, falling to defending-state champion Western Christian 3-0 Thursday.
The Green Devils finish their season with a 37-7 as one of the top-ranked teams in the state. Even though the season is over, the team is confident they will return in 2020.
"We're gonna work hard really hard in the offseason and get better for next year," junior Ellie Bobinett said. "Next year's our year."
Related Content
- Osage volleyball falls in 2A semifinals
- Osage volleyball 3A Semifinal highlights
- Follow along: Osage plays in state volleyball semifinals
- Osage volleyball coach steps down
- Sioux Center outlasts Osage in state semifinals
- Osage punches ticket to state volleyball tournament
- Osage volleyball ranks second in weekly poll
- Osage sweeps Central Springs, statewide volleyball scores
- Osage wins 5-set thriller to reach state semifinals
- Panthers fall in state semifinals
Scroll for more content...