Osage volleyball continues to sweep the competition

OSAGE, Iowa – Almost halfway through the regular season, the Osage volleyball team sits second in the state rankings with a perfect record. For the senior class, the past three years are the driving force behind the team’s success.

“What drives us is we have unfinished business and for us seniors – it’s our last shot,” Paige Kisley said. “Every day we come to practice and we’re like ‘we didn’t do enough last year so we have to do more this year.’”

The Green Devils are no stranger to the state tournament making state semifinal appearances each of the past three years. Ellie Bobinet says the goal is not just to make the state tourney this year, but to win it.

“(The goal of) senior year is obviously to win state but just to enjoy each game at a time – each match and just enjoy the time with our teammates because this is our last season with each other,” Bobinet said.

The team sits at a perfect 10-0 record after sweeping its own tournament this past weekend against multiple ranked opponents. No matter how tough the competition, the Green Devils haven’t lost a single set this season.

For Dani Johnson, it’s a sign of growth from last year.

“I think it really showed that we’ve improved our defense and how confident and mature we play together,” she said. “I think it was definitely an eye-opening to everyone watching and us.”

A major factor in that growth is team chemistry.

“Just the bond that we all have with each other. We’re all friends on and off the court so that’s been what’s keeping us up,” Bobinet said.

The Green Devils know that the 2020 season will be full of challenges, the schedule will get harder and the future is uncertain. Kisley says that’s why they’re taking advantage of every precious moment spent on the court together, even if it means wearing a mask.

“It helps with masks and us taking a step like we as a team decided to wear it. It’s not even mandated by our school so I mean whatever we have to do to play.”

Osage continues its season on Sept. 19 at the Dike-New Hartford Tournament.