Osage volleyball coach steps down

After leading her team to a state semifinal appearance, Osage head coach Andie Olson has decided to step down.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Green Devil Head Coach Andie Olson has decided to step down from coaching. The mother of Osage star Rylie Olson, Andie says a reason for stepping down is that she can follow her kids as they attend college. Rylie signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Grand View University.

