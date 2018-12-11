Osage volleyball coach steps down

Green Devil Head Coach Andie Olson has decided to step down from coaching. The mother of Osage star Rylie Olson, Andie says a reason for stepping down is that she can follow her kids as they attend college. Rylie signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Grand View University.
