Osage volleyball advances to first state title match

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - It has been years in the making but the Osage Green Devils can finally say they will compete for a state title.

No. 1 Osage (33-2) jumped to an early 4-0 lead against No. 4 Davenport Assumption, but the Knights flipped the momentum with a timeout and eventually won the first set 25-23. The Green Devils would have to work from behind for much of the remainder of the match, but would win the next three sets (26-24, 25-23, 25-17). After suffering a heartbreaker in the semifinals each of the last three years, the Green Devils are finally headed to the title match.

Osage will battle defending state champion No. 3 Mount Vernon (32-6) at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. Join KIMT News 3 at 6 and 10 after the match for coverage you can count on.