Osage teen to stand trial for credit card fraud

Joseph Holzer Joseph Holzer

Accused of illegally withdrawing money from ATMs.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County teen is pleading not guilty to credit card fraud in Floyd County.

Law enforcement says Joseph Micheal Holzer, 18 of Osage, used a female’s ATM card without her permission to withdraw $2,000. He’s accused of making the illegal withdrawals between March 6 and April 2 from the ATMs at First Citizens Bank on North Main Street and the two Kwik Star locations in Charles City.

A criminal charge was filed against Holzer on April 22 and he was picked up on a warrant on May 1.

His trial on one count of credit card fraud is now scheduled to begin on July 18.

