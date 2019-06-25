Osage teen to stand trial for credit card fraud

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County teen is pleading not guilty to credit card fraud in Floyd County.
Law enforcement says Joseph Micheal Holzer, 18 of Osage, used a female’s ATM card without her permission to withdraw $2,000. He’s accused of making the illegal withdrawals between March 6 and April 2 from the ATMs at First Citizens Bank on North Main Street and the two Kwik Star locations in Charles City.
A criminal charge was filed against Holzer on April 22 and he was picked up on a warrant on May 1.
His trial on one count of credit card fraud is now scheduled to begin on July 18.
