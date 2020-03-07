Osage takes runner-up in Class 2A State Championship

DES MOINES, Iowa - In 1992, new cars cost just over $17,000, gas was $1.05 a gallon, and postage stamps were 29 cents each. Times sure have changed, but what do 1992 and 2020 have in common? It's the only two years the Green Devils have been in the position to win state championships in girls basketball.

Saturday's Class 2A championship featured #4 Osage and #3 North Linn. The Lynx were out to a quick start after Grace Flanagan snagged a steal and converted it into two points. The Green Devils struggled to sink baskets throughout the game, shooting 5 of 23 from the field for 31.7%. Their only lead was by one in the first quarter.

Senior Sidney Brandau led the Green Devils with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Dani Johnson chipped in another 10. Both were named to the All-Tournament team.

"I think that it was our time," Brandau said. "It was our time coming. We've been working since third-grade for this state trip and then we kept winning and winning and got to the championship which was huge for us."

Osage finishes the season with a record of 24-3 and lots to be proud of.

"Obviously it's heartbreaking, it sucks but we're so proud of ourselves," Johnson said. "I'm so happy I got to go through this with my team. I love every single one of them. We fought hard."

"I'm super proud of them," Coach Chad Erickson said. "We just told them that we're proud of them, we love them all, and they put in a lot of work this year and you know just had a great season."