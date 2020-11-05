Osage sweeps Mount Vernon for first state title

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - They called it 'unfinished business' all season long. The Osage Green Devils have experienced heartbreak after heartbreak each of the last three years. The Green Devils had a chance to rewrite the history books in 2020 and win their first state championship.

"That was their goal from then on was to win that state championship and they were so close - state semifinals year after year - to break through that one barrier to get to the championship game and to complete that goal is just an amazing feeling for them," said head coach, Bryan Tabbert.

Osage set the tone early taking the first set off Mount Vernon, 25-6. The Green Devils would continue their dominating way in the next two sets (25-17, 25-20). Dani Johnson led the Green Devils with 16 kills and 15 digs. Ellie Bobinet tallied 39 assists and Paige Kisley added another 11 kills in the sweep of Mount Vernon.

"The past three years have been unfinished business," Johnson said. "Our seniors worked our butts off this summer and we knew we were going to end up in this championship game. We knew we were going to win this thing."

"It's amazing. It's still surreal at the moment but we wanted to leave a mark for Osage and build the program," Kisley said.

Left a mark - check. Build a program - check. Congratulations to the 2020 IGHSAU Class 3A State Champions!