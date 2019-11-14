Clear

Osage sweeps Grundy Center, advances to state semis

The Green Devils are one of the final four teams remaining for the third consecutive year.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 2:03 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Osage Green Devils opened state tournament play on Wednesday with a three-set sweep of Grundy Center 25-17, 25-14, and 25-16.

High energy out of the gate and a dominating performance from Paige Kisley (game-high 16 kills) helped Osage cruise past the fifth-seeded Spartans. Ellie Bobinet contributed 26 assists.

Osage will turn around and play in Thursday's semifinal for the third consecutive year. The matchup will take place at 4 PM at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids against defending state champion, Western Christian.

