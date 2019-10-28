Osage sweeps Central Springs, statewide volleyball scores

ACGC 25-23-22-25-15, Treynor 23-25-25-16-9
BCLUW 25-25-25, Baxter 11-16-13
Beckman Catholic 25-25-25, Sumner-Fredricksburg 12-14-20
Belle Plaine 25-25-25, Iowa Valley 18-20-21
Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25, North Iowa 10-22-15
Boyden-Hull 25-25-25, South O'Brien 14-17-14
Boyer Valley 19-25-25-25, West Harrison 25-15-23-15
Cascade 25-25-25, Maquoketa Valley 19-23-14
Central Lyon 25-25-25, West Sioux 11-8-14
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, Manson-NW Webster 8-8-17
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-29-25-25, Glidden-Ralston 25-27-20-21
Denver 25-25-25, West Fork 16-10-12
East Mills 25-25-25, East Union 16-9-14
East Sac County 25-25-25, MVAOCOU 13-11-18
Edgewood-Colesburg 25-25-25, South Winneshiek 17-22-13
Emmetsburg 25-25-25, Belmond-Klemme 9-20-8
Gehlen Catholic 25-25-26, Kingsley-Pierson 7-19-24
George-Little Rock 25-25-25, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21-10-16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25, AGWSR 16-17-21
Grand View Christian 25-25-25, Southeast Warren 14-16-22
Grundy Center 25-25-25, Ogden 10-3-14
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25, Burlington Notre Dame 12-19-20
Hudson 25-25-25, Colfax-Mingo 9-3-11
Janesville 25-25-25, Clarksville 8-10-8
Lake Mills 25-25-25, North Union 7-7-10
Lawton-Bronson 28-15-25-25, Ridge View 26-25-11-23
Lenox 25-25-23-21-15, Lamoni 19-14-25-25-8
Lisbon 25-25-25, Calamus-Wheatland 6-19-11
Louisa-Muscatine 25-25-17-26, Wapello 18-22-25-24
Mediapolis 25-25-25, Danville 17-11-11
MFL-Mar-Mac 19-21-25-25-15, Clayton Ridge 25-25-22-13-10
Montezuma 25-25-25, Lynnville-Sully 20-12-19
New London 25-25-25, Keota 9-6-13
Newell-Fonda 25-25-25, MMCRU 19-22-23
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25, Mount Ayr 23-17-14
North Butler 25-25-20-26, Saint Ansgar 23-21-25-24
North Cedar 17-25-25-25, Bellevue 25-17-11-18
North Tama 25-25-25, Collins-Maxwell 15-11-19
Osage 25-25-25, Central Springs 6-10-10
Pella Christian 25-25-25, Pleasantville 8-18-17
Pocahontas Area 25-25-25, Alta-Aurelia 20-14-15
Prince of Peace 26-25-19-25, Easton Valley 24-22-25-18
Regina Catholic 25-25-25, Columbus 12-15-20
Riverside 25-25-25, CAM 22-15-14
Seymour 25-25-25, Wayne 9-19-14
Sidney 25-25-25, Bedford 15-9-14
Siouxland Christian 25-25-25, Akron-Westfield 20-18-19
South Central Calhoun 25-25-25, IKM-Manning 13-13-16
South Hardin 25-25-25-25, Aplington-Parkersburg 21-16-27-13
Southwest Valley 25-25-22-25, Stanton 22-20-25-16
Springville 25-25-25, Cedar Valley Christian 13-15-23
St. Albert 25-25-25, Woodbine 10-4-6
Tripoli 25-25-25, Turkey Valley 15-22-18
Underwood 25-25-25, AHSTW 18-19-11
Van Buren 25-25-21-24-15, Cardinal 11-11-25-26-3
WACO 25-25-25, North Mahaska 17-19-14
Wapsie Valley 25-25-25, Starmont 16-17-12
West Branch 16-25-25-26, Alburnett 25-22-23-24
West Central 25-25-19-29, Don Bosco 22-18-25-27
West Central Valley 25-18-25-23-18, Earlham 22-25-20-25-16
West Monona 25-26-21-13-15, Logan-Magnolia 21-24-25-25-8
Western Christian 25-25-25, Rock Valley 5-4-13
Wilton 25-25-25, Durant 15-15-14
Woodward-Granger 23-25-25-25, Van Meter 25-23-18-20
Related Content
- Osage sweeps Central Springs, statewide volleyball scores
- IGHSAU statewide Regional volleyball scores
- Osage volleyball 3A Semifinal highlights
- Osage volleyball coach steps down
- Byron holds off NRHEG and statewide section volleyball scores
- Osage punches ticket to state volleyball tournament
- Osage volleyball ranks second in weekly poll
- Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century
- KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0
- Osage 7th grader wins statewide D.A.R.E. essay competition