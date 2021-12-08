Osage students excelling in computer science

OSAGE, Iowa - This week is Computer Science Education Week, which calls on K-12 students to 'learn about computer science, advocate for equity, and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers and partners to the field.'

Over the past few years, Osage students are learning about computer science like coding and algorithms, and has quickly become one of the pioneering districts in Iowa incorporating such lessons in the classroom. Canadian university professor and app developer Brian Aspinall has helped guide the district into incorporating computer science lessons into the daily curriculum. His goal is to make the lessons fun and relatable for students, while also interweaving them into traditional subjects like math and science.

"Yesterday, we did a jingle bell, created some stem circuits, and some flashing lights because they were learning about science. We're trying to make it fit with what our rockstar teachers already do regularly on a daily basis."

In his first trip back to the United States for the first time since the Canada-U.S. border closure was lifted earlier this month, he visited with second grade and fourth grade students at Lincoln Elementary, taking questions about terminology and walked through a few lessons and games from apps such as Scratch Jr.. With computer literacy skills now considered vital in today's job market, he believes more schools should be implementing these lessons, as they can also showcase creativity and better motivate students.

"In many ways, they don't recognize the learning that's happening because for all of us, it's not what we're used to in terms of traditional schooling."

On Wednesday, the North Central Iowa STEM Council will be visiting with students, and producing a video about the work Osage teachers have been doing with computer science.