Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Osage students excelling in computer science

As part of Computer Science Week, a Canadian university professor and app developer is paying a visit to students at Lincoln Elementary, taking questions and walking through lessons about coding and stem circuits

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 2:25 AM
Updated: Dec 8, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - This week is Computer Science Education Week, which calls on K-12 students to 'learn about computer science, advocate for equity, and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers and partners to the field.' 

Over the past few years, Osage students are learning about computer science like coding and algorithms, and has quickly become one of the pioneering districts in Iowa incorporating such lessons in the classroom. Canadian university professor and app developer Brian Aspinall has helped guide the district into incorporating computer science lessons into the daily curriculum. His goal is to make the lessons fun and relatable for students, while also interweaving them into traditional subjects like math and science.

"Yesterday, we did a jingle bell, created some stem circuits, and some flashing lights because they were learning about science. We're trying to make it fit with what our rockstar teachers already do regularly on a daily basis."

In his first trip back to the United States for the first time since the Canada-U.S. border closure was lifted earlier this month, he visited with second grade and fourth grade students at Lincoln Elementary, taking questions about terminology and walked through a few lessons and games from apps such as Scratch Jr.. With computer literacy skills now considered vital in today's job market, he believes more schools should be implementing these lessons, as they can also showcase creativity and better motivate students.

"In many ways, they don't recognize the learning that's happening because for all of us, it's not what we're used to in terms of traditional schooling."

On Wednesday, the North Central Iowa STEM Council will be visiting with students, and producing a video about the work Osage teachers have been doing with computer science.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 933025

Reported Deaths: 9778
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1819402058
Ramsey754961054
Dakota68992595
Anoka65423593
Washington41511368
Stearns34249288
St. Louis30218420
Scott26479189
Wright26415229
Olmsted22837131
Sherburne19326130
Carver1700272
Clay12286110
Blue Earth1170171
Rice11649141
Crow Wing11421124
Chisago1011781
Kandiyohi9962109
Otter Tail9951130
Benton9233128
Goodhue829599
Beltrami8283100
Douglas8015101
Itasca785499
Mower743849
McLeod729884
Isanti717485
Winona716558
Steele699534
Morrison682082
Becker634875
Polk611488
Freeborn574347
Carlton558778
Mille Lacs541380
Lyon536862
Nicollet532861
Nobles528954
Pine524443
Cass507656
Todd498744
Brown476461
Le Sueur468336
Meeker440660
Martin393345
Waseca387434
Wabasha382810
Dodge368712
Hubbard359649
Roseau323332
Fillmore311815
Wadena306740
Redwood284945
Houston277817
Renville272551
Faribault262835
Sibley258218
Kanabec256738
Pennington256130
Cottonwood234133
Aitkin227252
Chippewa222943
Pope210310
Watonwan202321
Yellow Medicine190325
Koochiching180425
Rock178829
Swift175424
Stevens170911
Jackson162416
Clearwater159821
Marshall155322
Murray153211
Pipestone152529
Lake134524
Lac qui Parle124525
Wilkin122516
Mahnomen108514
Norman106210
Grant103210
Big Stone9645
Lincoln9015
Kittson75323
Red Lake71910
Traverse6096
Unassigned561124
Lake of the Woods5305
Cook3151

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 532160

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk81677809
Linn32838430
Scott27126295
Black Hawk22334382
Woodbury20736263
Johnson20150108
Dubuque18996243
Pottawattamie16215214
Dallas15573115
Story1398059
Warren8637107
Cerro Gordo8141125
Clinton7928115
Webster7419124
Des Moines7153106
Marshall675494
Muscatine6717117
Wapello6546145
Unassigned64520
Jasper630591
Sioux622477
Lee5977106
Marion567697
Buena Vista503449
Plymouth493388
Henry427155
Benton414760
Jones413564
Bremer403873
Boone397042
Washington395464
Carroll373355
Mahaska372366
Crawford355647
Jackson324047
Dickinson317555
Buchanan312743
Delaware303255
Clay297636
Kossuth293477
Fayette290356
Hardin289253
Tama282878
Page276133
Wright270050
Cedar269527
Winneshiek267744
Hamilton262757
Floyd261049
Clayton252360
Poweshiek242043
Harrison240979
Madison237425
Butler237346
Cass235667
Iowa234336
Jefferson228544
Mills225330
Hancock222840
Winnebago222339
Cherokee217347
Appanoose210157
Lyon209842
Allamakee209456
Calhoun199519
Shelby199542
Union197141
Humboldt188231
Franklin188031
Grundy186137
Chickasaw184522
Mitchell184343
Emmet180146
Louisa178653
Sac175626
Guthrie169338
Clarke163629
Montgomery163146
Keokuk152639
Palo Alto152332
Howard150624
Monroe144340
Ida134141
Greene128818
Davis126825
Lucas126127
Monona124940
Worth12309
Pocahontas122125
Adair118239
Osceola105718
Decatur104813
Taylor100914
Fremont98913
Van Buren95922
Wayne86125
Ringgold78429
Audubon77617
Adams5869
Rochester
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 12°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
A day to stay inside
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN and IA Prep Girls' and Boys' Basketball Scores

Image

Minnesota economic forecast projects record $7.7 billion budget surplus

Image

MN economic forecast projects $7.7 billion surplus

Image

RPS interim superintendent gives self evaluation

Image

Full Forecast 12/7/21

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton readies mask mandate should COVID conditions worsen in her absence

Image

Students excelling in computer science at Osage Schools

Image

Med City mask mandate ready if Covid-19 conditions worsen

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County works to keep roads clear during first measurable snowfall of the season

Image

80 Years Anniversary

Community Events