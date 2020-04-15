Clear
Osage seniors picking up caps and gowns as graduation ceremony plans remain up in the air

With the pandemic forcing the school year to a halt, plans for graduation ceremonies are in limbo

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 1:04 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - The cap and gown; the pomp and circumstance. A high school graduation is an annual rite of passage into adulthood.

But the coronavirus pandemic is changing even that. As schools remain closed, with no exact date set yet as to when students will return to the classroom, in-person graduation ceremonies remain largely up in the air. However, that isn't stopping Osage High School seniors from being able to pick up their caps and gowns, to be prepared for that big day, whenever it may be.

Like many others, Erica Nasstrom didn't think a pandemic would force the school year to stop, particularly during her senior year.

"Some days you're like, 'no homework,' and others you're like, 'this stinks.'

During the closure, she says there have been some missed moments that remind everyone of the challenges happening in the real world.

"Our teachers have been handling this really well, and providing a lot of opportunities for us to still see each other face to face on Zoom, so I appreciate that. But there's always some teary moments, like last week was supposed to be my first tennis meet, so that brought on some emotion. My friend Libby was supposed to have her first track meet the other night. A few of those things get you teary eyed, but we're making the most of it."

Nasstrom has some words of encouragement to share with her fellow classmates.

"Stay strong, make the most of your time together at home too. Make memories with your family, even with Facetime, do whatever you can, get on Zoom calls. Stay hopeful, keep praying, keep hoping that this all becomes resolved eventually."

Will a graduation ceremony happen at all this year? Depending on when school resumes, Superintendent Barb Schwamann is hopeful to have a ceremony planned for the original date of May 17th, with a backup date of June 21st. Any plans, from having a full in-person ceremony to having limited audiences, however, depend on any future announcement from Governor Reynolds.

Community Events