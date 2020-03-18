Clear
Osage school district gives families 2,000 cartons of milk

Giveaway Wednesday afternoon didn't last long.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – 2,000 cartons of milk were given away Wednesday afternoon by Osage Community School District.

The milk needed to be used by the weekend and the school district says the U.S. Department of Agriculture had not given it permission to operate a meal program while schools are closed due to the coronavirus. Instead, the district decided to give the milk away to families that need it.

The giveaway began at 3 pm at Devils Drive in front of the Osage high school’s new entrance. Up to 10 cartons per child were available and it was all gone in less than two hours.

Photos courtesy of Osage Community School District

