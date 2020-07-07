Osage restaurant decides to close dining room because of spiking coronavirus cases

OSAGE, Iowa - Tres Amigos Mexican Food is taking a bold step to keep the coronavirus at bay. They've decided to close down their dining room and go back to doing only carryout business.

"We all pretty much work here. My dad's the owner. My mom works in here. I have four sisters," said Nasvy Cibrian.

Running the popular Tres Amigos restaurant is a real family effort, which is why the Cibrian family treats their customers like family.

"We just thought it was best for the community and our family to do just takeout for now. Just to see what's going to happen and if the Covid cases go up or down," she said.

Nasvy says they were worried about a spike in cases occuring because of the Fourth of July travel. She's been comforted by seeing restaurant regulars taking extra steps to protect their health.

"We actually have quite a bit of people still coming in with masks. We have seating out our patio. I've seen people come and put like tablecloths over a table. I don't know if they're worried about the germs or things like that?"

Their loyal customers are on board with the plan to end dine-in service and are telling the family they are doing the right thing.

"A lot of the community is supporting us and saying it's a good idea," Cibrian said.

Osage's Jessica Rolfes thinks the Cibrians have made the right move by making all orders to-go.

"I think it's a smart move. It really is. Trying to keep everyone in the community safe, plus themselves safe."

The Cibrians will wait about a week or two before deciding to reopen the dining room to customers again.