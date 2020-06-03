Osage resident celebrates 100th birthday

OSAGE, Iowa – Celebrating big moments like weddings, graduations, and birthdays has become especially difficult during the pandemic. So imagine trying to celebrate a century year.

Citizens in Osage showed up in dozens Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Maxine Anderson’s 10th birthday with a parade.

Her family had originally planned a celebration for the upcoming weekend but had to switch to an alternate a few days ahead of her birthday which is on June 6.

Her children believe this was a special moment for her to see the outpour of support from the community.

“We can’t talk to her, we can’t get very close but I think she understands it and she’ll really appreciate it,” said her son, Dale Anderson.

Among those in attendance to celebrate Maxine’s birthday were some of her great-grandchildren from Davenport who weren’t expected to be able to make the trip.

Maxine moved to a farm northeast of Osage in 1972 with her husband. She currently resides at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.