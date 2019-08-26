Osage picked second in IGHSAU preseason poll

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason volleyball poll on Monday which has the Osage Green Devils favored second in Class 2A. The full poll can be found below.

Class 1A

1. Tripoli

2. Sidney

3. Janesville

4. North Tama

5. LeMars Gehlen Catholic

6. Holy Trinity Catholic

7. Montezuma

8. East Mills

9. Council Bluffs St. Albert

10. Wapsie Valley

Class 2A

1. Western Christian

2. Osage

3. Beckman Catholic

4. Hudson

5. Van Buren

6. Clarion-Goldfield

7. Wilton

8. South Central Calhoun

9. Central Lyon

10. Mediapolis

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon

2. Kuemper Catholic

3. Tipton

4. Dike-New Hartford

5. West Liberty

6. Union

7. Davenport Assumption

8. MOC-Floyd Valley

9. New Hampton

10. Humboldt

Class 4A

1. Wahlert Catholic

2. Cedar Rapid Xavier

3. West Delaware

4. Dallas Center-Grimes

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

6. Lewis Central

7. Waverly-Shell Rock

8. Clear Creek-Amana

9. North Scott

10. Norwalk

Class 5A

1. Cedar Falls

2. Dowling Catholic

3. Ankeny

4. West Des Moines Valley

5. Waukee

6. Ankeny Centennial

7. Pleasant Valley

8. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

9. Iowa City Liberty

10. Indianola