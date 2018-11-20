Osage Middle School students 'stuffing the bus' for Mitchell Co. Food Bank

OSAGE, Iowa - One North Iowa school district is helping those who go without food in Mitchell County by stuffing a bus full of food for those in need.

Osage Middle School students have spent the last two weeks collecting food donations, and today, they spent time at Dollar General and Randy's Neighborhood Market looking to gather more. Their goal is to fill an entire school bus full of food and household items. Through their efforts, they have gathered 3,330 items for the Mitchell County Food Bank, plus $451.70 in cash donations, surpassing last year's amount, which was the first year they participated in a drive.

Tristan Mork is a 7th grader, and participated in last year's drive, which involved a smaller school bus.

"At the end of the year, as soon as we saw that bus was filled, I said to myself, 'man, I bet we can fill a giant bus.'"

He also recognizes the need in the community.

"It's a good thing that we can as a school especially go out in the community, gather items to give to the people that are in need and need the food and they can't really provide it themselves."