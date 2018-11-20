Clear

Osage Middle School students 'stuffing the bus' for Mitchell Co. Food Bank

Students collected 3,330 items, plus $451.70 in cash donations, surpassing last year's amount

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 9:30 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - One North Iowa school district is helping those who go without food in Mitchell County by stuffing a bus full of food for those in need.

Osage Middle School students have spent the last two weeks collecting food donations, and today, they spent time at Dollar General and Randy's Neighborhood Market looking to gather more. Their goal is to fill an entire school bus full of food and household items. Through their efforts, they have gathered 3,330 items for the Mitchell County Food Bank, plus $451.70 in cash donations, surpassing last year's amount, which was the first year they participated in a drive.

Tristan Mork is a 7th grader, and participated in last year's drive, which involved a smaller school bus.

"At the end of the year, as soon as we saw that bus was filled, I said to myself, 'man, I bet we can fill a giant bus.'"

He also recognizes the need in the community.

"It's a good thing that we can as a school especially go out in the community, gather items to give to the people that are in need and need the food and they can't really provide it themselves."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
We're tracking easy going traveling heading to Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students learning life skills through business

Image

Switching to Paper Gift Cards

Image

Stuff a bus

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

ASPCA starts releasing rescued dogs to shelters

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

Holiday decorations go up in Austin

Image

Students put together backpacks for foster kids

Image

All lanes open on Highway 122

Image

RPS extends deadline on busing decision

Community Events