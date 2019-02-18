Osage middle school principal on paid administrative leave after OWI charge

OSAGE, Iowa - An Osage middle school principal is on paid administrative leave after being charged with OWI over the weekend.

Jay Marley, 42, who is the middle school principal, was arrested this weekend in Charles City after being pulled over for a turning violation. OWI-first offense is a serious misdemeanor. Marley had a blood-alcohol level of .152, according to court documents.

Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman released the following statement to middle school parents Monday.

“The Osage Community School is aware of the charges filed and are following standard procedures. Mr. Jay Marley is on administrative leave, with pay, while we investigate the situation. We expect no disruption of the Middle School learning environment as HS Principal, Tim Hejhal, will assume 5-12 duties. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to call or email.”