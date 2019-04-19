Osage man's artifacts from serving in the Air Force on display at history museum

OSAGE, Iowa - A Mitchell County family is giving the public the chance to see pieces of their family's military history.

Sergeant Thomas D. Lenz of Otranto was in the Air Force during World War II, and his son Rob held onto items that he received during the war after he passed away. When Rob died two years ago, he wished that his father's artifacts and story could be donated to the Mitchell County Historical Museum.

Rob's wife Linda recently donated the items, saying it's important for future generations to learn the stories of the past.

"It's getting to where you wonder what the grandkids know about some of this anymore, about the wars in the past."

Rob and his uncle Roger would note that Thomas was a hero and felt the need to share his story because of how serious the war was, and Linda noted the sacrifices many made while overseas.

"My ex-husband was in the Vietnam War, so I know what that year of having him overseas is like. It is a big sacrifice. Our child was over a year old before he got to know him. Big sacrifice there, losing family time."

Also on display are World War I items from Thomas' father, including a piece of cloth from the airplane of the Red Baron, a German iron cross, and his dog tags.

The artifacts will remain on loan to the Museum through at least the end of the month.