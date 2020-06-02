Osage man to stand trial for waving a rifle around

OSAGE, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of waving a rifle around in a convenience store parking lot.

Joseph James Masters, 24 of Osage, is pleading not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and public intoxication. His trial is scheduled to start on September 23.

Masters was arrested on April 30. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says Masters had a rifle at the Kwik Star in Osage and said he was going to shoot a man who had kidnapped Masters’ cousin and was committing sex acts with her in Masters’ apartment. The Sheriff’s Office says that allegation turned out to be incorrect.

Masters reportedly told deputies he had smoked about a gram of methamphetamine earlier in the evening.