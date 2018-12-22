Clear
Osage man sentenced for child sex abuse

Louis Stroberg Louis Stroberg

Pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with an 11-year-old.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 2:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is sentenced to probation for sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

Louis Andris Stroberg, 70 of Osage, was arrested in August 2017 and eventually pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say the abuse happened in June 2017.

Stroberg has now been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. He must also register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and complete any recommended treatment program.

