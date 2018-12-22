OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is sentenced to probation for sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.
Louis Andris Stroberg, 70 of Osage, was arrested in August 2017 and eventually pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say the abuse happened in June 2017.
Stroberg has now been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. He must also register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and complete any recommended treatment program.
Related Content
- Osage man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Osage man sentenced to jail
- Austin sex abuser sentenced
- Clear Lake man sentenced for child sex abuse in Idaho
- Sex abuse sentence in Freeborn County
- Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison
- Sex abuse sentence in northeast Iowa
- Osage man pleads guilty to lascivious acts with a child
- Winona man sentenced for sex abuse in Wisconsin
Scroll for more content...