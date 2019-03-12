Osage man sentenced for assaulting a teen

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is going to prison for assaulting a teenage girl.

Timothy Eugene Hines, 44 of Osage, was arrested in April 2018 and accused of attacking a 14-year-old female. As part of a plea deal, Hines entered an Alford plea to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and a charge of 3rd degree kidnapping was dismissed.

On Tuesday, Hines was sentenced to five years in prison and must be on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

Authorities say his victim was riding in Hines’ car when he began touching her leg. The girl told law enforcement that when she got out of the car, Hines pushed her into a ditch and assaulted her.

An Alford plea means Hines does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.