Osage man sentenced for 2nd high speed chase

Both incidents happened in Cerro Gordo County.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 1:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second 100 mile per hour pursuit results in no extra jail time for a Mitchell County man.

Eric William Jensen, 37 of Osage, was arrested in April and September of 2018 after twice getting into high speed chases in Cerro Gordo County. The April incident ended with Jensen hitting a power pole. He was sentenced to 100 days in jail for that.

The September chase resulted in two damaged sheriff’s vehicles. Jensen pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of probation for that.

We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
