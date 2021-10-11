Osage man sent to prison for Floyd County drug crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop in the spring of 2020 is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Jeffery Alan Morrison, 33 of Osage, has been sentenced to five years behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana-third offense.

Law enforcement says Morrison was pulled over on May 15, 2020, in Charles City and a search of his vehicle found around 10.08 grams of apparent meth and 1.38 grams of cannabis, as well as other drug-related items.

A charge of possession with intent to deliver simulated methamphetamine was dismissed as part of a plea deal.