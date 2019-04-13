Osage man pleads not guilty to drug dealing

OSAGE, Iowa – A man arrested the day before his birthday is pleading guilty.

Martin Dean Cirkl, 58 of Osage, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement says it searched Cirkl’s home on March 7 and found roughly 100 grams of marijuana, marijuana grinders, drug pipes, and a digital scale.

Cirkl is set to stand trial beginning June 5.