Osage man pleads not guilty to 8 counts of sex abuse

OSAGE, Iowa – A trial is set for a Mitchell County man charged with eight counts of sex abuse.

Marcus John McNealy, 22 of Osage, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse and four counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse. He’s accused of abusing the same child between May 2011 and November 2016.

Charges were filed against McNealy in March. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 15.