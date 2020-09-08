Osage man pleads guilty to waving a rifle around

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is pleading guilty to waving a rifle around in a convenience store parking lot.

Joseph James Masters, 24 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to intimidation with a dangerous wapons for the incident on April 30.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says Masters was at the Kwik Star in Osage and was threatening to shoot a man Masters claimed had kidnapped his cousin and was committing sex act with her in Masters’ apartment. The Sheriff’s Office says it investigation those claims and there were incorrect.

Masters reportedly told deputies he had smoked about a gram of methamphetamine earlier that evening.

His sentencing is now set for November 17.