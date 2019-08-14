Osage man pleads guilty to drug crime

OSAGE, Iowa – It’s a suspended sentence for a Mitchell County man found with marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Martin Dean Cirkl, 58 of Osage, was arrested in March after law enforcement said a search of his home turned up about 100 grams of marijuana. He pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Cirkl was given a five-year prison term but that was suspended and he will spend three years on supervised probation. He must also undergo a substance abuse evaluation and follow all treatment recommendations.
