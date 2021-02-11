Osage man headed to prison for multiple burglaries

OSAGE, Iowa – One-half of a pair of accused Mitchell County burglars is going to prison.

Zebulan Rosendahl, 27 of Osage, and Amanda Smith, 25 of Osage, were arrested in early October 2020 and charged with a string of crimes in Osage stretching from July 6 through October 3.

Rosendahl has now pleaded guilty to three counts of 3rd degree burglary, one count of 2nd degree burglary, and one count of possession of burglar's tools. 10 other criminal charges have been dismissed. Rosendahl has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree burglary, one count of attempted 2nd degree burglary, and one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Her trial is set to begin on March 24.