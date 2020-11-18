Osage man gets probation for waving a rifle around

OSAGE, Iowa – Causing an armed disturbance in a convenience store parking lot means probation for a Mitchell County man.

Joseph James Masters, 24 of Osage, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Masters was arrested on April 30 at the Kwik Star in Osage after the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says he was waving a rifle around. According to court documents, Masters was threatening to shoot a man Masters claimed had kidnapped his cousin and was committing sex act with her in Masters’ apartment. Investigators say those claims turned out to be incorrect.

The Sheriff’s Office says Masters admitted to deputies he had smoked about a gram of methamphetamine earlier that day.