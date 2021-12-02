Osage man charged with burglary and child endangerment

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of terrorizing a woman and two children is pleading not guilty.

Jeremy James Bird, 40 of Osage, is charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of child endangerment, and possession of burglar tools. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says Bird went to his ex-wife’s home in Riceville on October 27, pounded on the door, and eventually broke in.

A woman inside the home called 911 and barricaded herself and her two young children in an upstairs bedroom. Investigators say Bird forced his way into the bedroom and grabbed the woman’s sweatshirt, pulling her backward.

The Sheriff’s Office says a dispatcher was on the phone with the woman the entire time and that the woman and two children seemed scared by screaming and crying throughout the incident.

Bird is scheduled to stand trial beginning January 28, 2022.