Osage man arrested the day before his birthday

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is arrested the day before his birthday for drug dealing.

Martin Dean Cirkl of Osage turned 58 on March 8. Law enforcement says it searched Cirkl’s home the day before that and placed him into custody after finding about 100 grams of marijuana, four clear baggies containing a crystalized substance, marijuana grinders, drug pipes, and a digital scale.

Cirkl has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released from jail with bond.