Osage man arrested for multiple laundromat burglaries

OSAGE, Iowa – A man is accused of stealing from the same Osage laundromat three times in the same day.

Dale William McFarland, 46 of Osage, has been arrested on three counts of third-degree burglary. Authorities say he entered the Wash Tub Laundromat at 3:50 am, 5:28 am, and 6:43 am on September 6, opened up at least 18 washing machines, and stole several hundred dollars in quarters.

Court documents state McFarland is recorded on the laundromat’s security video, wearing similar clothing during each burglary.