Osage man arrested for attempted stabbing

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man has been arrested for allegedly trying to stab someone.

Rodney Clyde Devore, 55 of Osage, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents state the victim gave Devore a ride home from a bar on Saturday. The victim then went into Devore’s home and sat on the couch until Devore tried to attack the victim with a pocket knife. Investigators say Devore’s girlfriend grabbed his arm to prevent him from stabbing the victim, who left Devore’s home and contacted law enforcement.

Authorities say the attempted attack appears to have been unprovoked.