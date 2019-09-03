Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Osage man arrested after Worth County pursuit

Kaleb Sellers Kaleb Sellers

Law enforcement says chase hit 80 miles per hour on rural roads.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 8:37 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 8:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Osage man is jailed after a high-speed chase through Worth County.

It started east of Northwood Tuesday as a Worth County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a 1996 blue Chevrolet C2500 on Pheasant Avenue, just south of Highway 105. The deputy says the pickup truck sped away south and then east on 458th Street, then turned south onto Quince Avenue and ran the stop sign turning east onto 450th Street.

The chase reached speeds of 80 miles per hour on 450th before ending when the C2500 was blocked in on Vine Avenue, just north of 420th Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Kaleb Woodrow Sellers, is charged with eluding, driving while license revoked, speeding, failure to provide proof of insurance, fraudulent use of registration, and multiple counts of failure to obey a stop sign. Sellers was booked into the Worth County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Image

Weather Forecast 9/3

Image

Maddie Poppe Comes Home

Image

Back to School: Healthy Lunches

Image

Mayo Clinic Health Systems Austin Offers Valet Parking

Image

School security

Image

Flu Shot Deadline

Image

State Sen. Nelson welcomes students back to school

Image

Hagedorn Tours Two Rochester Businesses

Image

Tackle Cancer

Community Events