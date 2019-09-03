Osage man arrested after Worth County pursuit

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Osage man is jailed after a high-speed chase through Worth County.

It started east of Northwood Tuesday as a Worth County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a 1996 blue Chevrolet C2500 on Pheasant Avenue, just south of Highway 105. The deputy says the pickup truck sped away south and then east on 458th Street, then turned south onto Quince Avenue and ran the stop sign turning east onto 450th Street.

The chase reached speeds of 80 miles per hour on 450th before ending when the C2500 was blocked in on Vine Avenue, just north of 420th Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Kaleb Woodrow Sellers, is charged with eluding, driving while license revoked, speeding, failure to provide proof of insurance, fraudulent use of registration, and multiple counts of failure to obey a stop sign. Sellers was booked into the Worth County Jail on $3,000 bond.