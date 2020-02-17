Osage looks to make a statement at the state wrestling tournament

OSAGE, Iowa – Over the years, there have been some big names such as Doug Schwab go through the Osage wrestling program. As a result, Osage has built a small town powerhouse with a well-known reputation across the state of Iowa.

The Green Devils will participate in Wednesday’s State Duals. On top of that, six individuals qualified for the traditional state tournament. Spencer Mooberry says the team is ready to make a statement.

“We want to make sure that people know that we’re here to stay,” he said. “We want to keep building on that and performing at the state tournament as a team.”

The team took third at state last year. This year they want more. Zach Williams calls for a full team effort.

“Everybody on the team needs to step up. The people who aren’t supposed to win their match – they need to either give up less bonus points or the need to somehow win the match and get three (points) for us instead of losing,” Williams said.

Senior Ryan Adams says that the journey to building a successful program like Osage doesn’t happen overnight, but it begins with the community’s youth.

“We’re definitely known for wrestling anywhere in the state because of the continued success we’ve had in Des Moines. Year after year, we’re putting guys on the podium and we’re placing as a team.”

“I remember when I was a little kid, I was watching those older guys like, ‘oh, I want to be that guy one day’ and I guess it’s now,” Mooberry added. It’s cool watching those little kids. They’ll get a shot to do it in their future and it’s just what keeps going and going.”

So, what does it mean to this group to bring home a potential state title by the end of the week?

“That would be amazing. It’s my senior year and I don’t think there’s any goal higher and it’s definitely what we train for so we’ve just got to show up and make it happen,” Adams said.

Osage is the No. 4 seed in Class 2A and will wrestle No. 5 Davenport Assumption at 9 AM on Feb. 19.

Lake Mills is the No. 4 seed for Class 1A and will battle No. 5 Logan-Magnolia also at 9 AM on Feb. 19.