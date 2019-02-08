Clear
Osage headed to state duals for first time since 2007

A local wrestling powerhouse is headed back to the state duals and learns life lessons along the way.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 11:43 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

OSAGE, Iowa – “It’s breathtaking in a way,” remarked Brody Roll. “You dreamed it as a kid…and as you progress into your high school career, you see how it turns out and it’s just one of the most amazing feelings.”

For the first time since 2007, the Osage wrestling team is headed back to the State Duals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Joey Jacobs says the return is all thanks to a well-rounded cast.

“It feels pretty good to be part of the senior class that brought this team together and got down there (Des Moines). We definitely had a lot of help from our underclassmen like Zach Mooberry and Joe Sullivan,” said Jacobs.

As for head coach Brent Jennings, he says there are life lessons to be learned from experiences like these.

“For me as a coach knowing that we can offer a product to these kids that’s going to allow them to excel in something. For them to know that when they do put the work and effort and they actually get something out of it and achieve – it’s a good life lesson.”

Osage is the three-seed in Class 2A and will battle the six-seed of PCM, Monroe at 9 AM on Feb. 13 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

